Campaign against domestic, sexual violence loud at UNILAG

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (LDSVA) took its campaign against domestic and sexual violence to the University of Lagos recently.

At the event, which was held to mark the International Men’s Day themed: Navigating Pressure: A Man’s Well-Being in Modern Lagos, Executive Secretary of the LDSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, noted that men also go through domestic and sexual violence.

Represented by Mr. Oluwatobi Ikudaisi, she said it is the reason the LDSVA does not limit its activities to women alone when it comes to domestic and sexual violence.

She implored men that are being abused to speak up and not let society’s notion about men being domestically and sexually abuse portraying them as being weak.

Before the discussion, there was a rally around the campus.

Elder Adedini Oluropo, the convener of the event, explained that the initiative grew out of his personal experience with domestic abuse. He described how authoring a book on the subject led to the creation of the HearMan Initiative, a platform that provides men with a safe space to share their stories and access practical support.

He urged men to speak out about toxic relationships, emphasising that acknowledging a problem is the first step toward accessing legal, medical, and social help.

Also, Reverend Dr. Azuka Ogbolumani, Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ Our Light, encouraged humility and reconciliation in family life, while a representative of the Chief Imam highlighted the responsibilities of men in maintaining faithful and caring households.

Speakers at the event also highlighted the emerging role of public policy in addressing gender-based violence affecting men. Initiatives such as free or low-cost legal advice, counselling, and medical screening, which were once difficult to access for men, are now becoming more widely available. Personal testimonies underlined how many men conceal abuse out of shame or societal pressure, and the HearMan Initiative aims to break this silence by creating peer networks and public awareness.