Canon, Nora Awolowo partner on exclusive screening of racket queen

PR & Social Media Manager at Canon EMEA, Jayashri Namdar (left); Product Manager, ISN at Canon, Gemma Reyes; Director and Filmmaker of The Racket Queen, Nora Awolowo; B2C Sales Director at Canon CNA, Rashad Ghani; Actor, Folu Storms; Country Distribution Manager at Canon EMEA and Taiwo Adediran at the screening of The Racket Queen held in Lagos…recently

LEADER in imaging technology, Canon, hosted an exclusive movie screening of Racket Queen in Lagos, a short film by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker and cinematographer, Nora Awolowo, shot on the Canon EOS C400 cinema camera. The production stands as a testament to Awolowo’s creative excellence, visual storytelling finesse and technical mastery, with her work speaking powerfully for itself.

Awolowo said the camera, designed for professional filmmakers, played a pivotal role in capturing the film’s striking visuals, emotional depth and helped fully bring her creative vision to life. It also showcased the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s creative community with advanced imaging tools.

The screening brought together journalists from across arts, culture, entertainment, business and technology publications, providing an exclusive first look at Racket Queen and deeper insight into Nora’s filmmaking approach. Canon also hosted an industry screening for filmmakers, peers and the brand’s creative network, an engaging event and networking session celebrating collaboration, innovation and shared passion for storytelling.

Both events featured a soft launch of Canon’s new EOS C50, an entry-level cinema camera designed to empower emerging filmmakers. Compact yet powerful, the C50 expands Canon’s professional cinema lineup, making high-quality production more accessible to new creators.

Speaking at the event, B2C Business Unit Director for Canon Central and North Africa, Rashad Ghani, said, “At Canon, we believe in the power of storytelling and the importance of equipping creators with the right tools to express their vision. Our collaboration with Nora on Racket Queen reflects how technology and artistry come together to elevate filmmaking in Africa. We’re proud to continue empowering creators and building a thriving creative community across the region.”

Ghani said their collaboration with Awolowo aligns withtheir Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience (ICE) strategy, which focuses on innovation, customer empowerment, and long-term partnerships. By enabling filmmakers with cutting-edge imaging technology, Canon reinforces its position as the go-to brand for professional videography in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Racket Queen follows the journey of a young girl who discovers her passion for tennis and, with her mother’s support, pursues her dream of becoming a star. Along the way she encounters, triumphs, setbacks and sacrifices. The film features performances by Pamilerin Ayodeji, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Kayode Jnr Ojuolape and Folu Storms.

Reflecting on her experience, Awolowo described the partnership as one built on trust and innovation, adding that the EOS C400 gave her the flexibility and technical precision needed to bring Racket Queen to life.

Ghani added that the collaboration with Awolowo reflects their long-term commitment to African filmmaking. Through partnerships, training programmes and access to professional equipment, he said they would continue to empower the next generation of storytellers and strengthen their role in the region’s creative economy.