Catholic bishops raise alarm over worrisome, condemnable state of Nigeria’s security

Bishops, in red, surrounded by others after the meeting in Akure, Ondo State… recently

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation across the country, describing the current state of affairs as “worrisome and condemnable.”

The position was conveyed in a statement signed by the CBCN President, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, and Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Aihmiosion Ogun, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

The statement highlighted the persistent violence that has resulted in the loss of countless lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of numerous families.

“As murderous groups continue to unleash terror on defenseless citizens, we strongly condemn these atrocities that have brought untold anguish to many communities,” the clerics said.

They drew attention to attacks in predominantly Christian communities, particularly in the Northern and Middle Belt regions, noting that many have experienced repeated assaults with heavy casualties.

The bishops also referenced reports of delayed or withheld security responses in some areas, warning that such lapses could create perceptions of collusion or a lack of resolve to act.

The CBCN statement cited several recent incidents, including the abduction of worshippers in Kwara State, the kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State, 13 female farmers in Borno State, and 265 students and teachers in Papiri, Niger State. Additionally, over 70 persons were killed in Southern Taraba, displacing thousands.

The killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other security personnel was also noted as evidence of the extent to which criminality has infiltrated national life.

“When criminals can strike schools, farms, and communities with impunity, it threatens the very foundations of family life, education, and social stability. Such attacks violate our shared humanity and endanger the future of our nation,” the bishops said. They urged the government at all levels to fulfil its constitutional duty under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution to protect citizens’ lives and property, emphasising the need for accountability and timely security responses.

The statement also addressed the plight of displaced persons and called for urgent measures to ensure the safe return of abducted individuals, including the young girls in Kebbi, pupils and teachers in Kontagora, and female farmers in Borno.

CBCN further raised concerns over the persistent violation of rights and freedoms of Christian minorities in several northern states, highlighting issues such as denial of land for church construction within federal institutions and destruction of places of worship during the Boko Haram insurgency.

The bishops condemned the overreach of Sharia Courts and the actions of morality enforcement groups, including Hisbah, warning that such practices threaten communal harmony and Nigeria’s secular character.

Reflecting on the broader national context, the bishops urged Nigerians of all faiths and ethnicities to unite in promoting peace, justice, and dialogue. “Every Nigerian is called to be an agent of healing, to reject hatred and retaliation, to speak words that foster understanding, and to uphold justice, dialogue, and mutual respect,” the statement concluded.