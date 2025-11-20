Catholic Church laments renewed killings, destruction in Southern Taraba

The Catholic Diocese of Wukari in Taraba State has again issued a distress call to the Federal Government following a surge in violent attacks on farming communities in Takum, Ussa, and other parts of Southern Taraba.

The various attacks, as made by the church in a statement issued out to journalists on Thursday in Jalingo, Taraba State, have claimed more than 50 lives in recent weeks.

Jointly signed by Very Rev. Fr. (Professor) Anthony I. Bature, Vicar Administration; Very Rev. Fr. Simon Akuraga, Chancellor; and Rev. Fr. Moses Angyian, Chairman of the NCDPA, the appeal came after a three-day workshop on Pastoral Care and Counseling for Traumatized and Distressed Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the Diocese.

According to the diocese, more than 3,000 people have been killed over the past three decades, with over 335 communities and churches destroyed and property worth billions of naira lost. The church also noted that more than 300,000 residents mostly widows, children and orphans have been displaced.

The statement accused armed herders of carrying out “marauding” attacks using sophisticated weapons, often taking over the homes and farmlands of displaced residents.

The diocese listed more than 20 communities in the Chanchanji ward of Takum LGA among them Kwanta, Dooshima, Amadu, Ioveer, Sember, Jabi, Ayu and New Gboko—as recently attacked.

It added that several communities across Ussa LGA, including Kapsitswa, Kapsi, Waesi, Sati Tsinya, Wakan, Kwabu 1 and Kwabu 2, have also come under siege. Over 40 people were reportedly killed in Takum and more than 30 in Ussa.

While acknowledging the efforts of state government’s interventions in crises elsewhere in the state, the diocese urged authorities to extend similar efforts to the affected areas.

It also called for urgent deployment of security personnel, relief materials for displaced persons, and medical care for the injured. It also appealed for long-term plans for the return, reintegration and rehabilitation of displaced families.

“As we continue to work and pray for peace, we also call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to be open to help from wherever it can come from to end killings in the country,” the statement added.

The statement was used days after United States President Donald Trump warned against the killing of Christians in Nigeria, just as he designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Trump also threatened to take military action if the Nigerian government fails to stop the killings.