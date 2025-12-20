Catholic Knights dole out Christmas gifts to the needy in Lagos

The Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba, FESTAC Town Sub-council, Lagos, has put smiles on many faces as it reached out to the less privileged at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation, 7th Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos.

The event, which was part of its yearly Christmas outreach, saw the knights distributing food items, including rice, beans, Indomie noodles, spaghetti, tomato paste, yam, garri, wrappers, and other essentials to the less-privileged members of the community.

Speaking during the programme, the Deputy Grand Knight, Vincent Iwueze, explained that the outreach was organised to allow the less-privileged share in the joy of Christmas.

According to him, the initiative was aimed at widows, widowers, and others who may not be able to celebrate the season comfortably. He noted that Christmas is a time to remember Christ’s sacrifice and to share with one another as one family.

He further stated that the FESTAC Town Subcouncil acted in line with the directive of the Metropolitan Grand Knight, Sir Nosa Ehigiator, who encouraged all subordinate councils in Lagos Metro to always remember the less privileged during the Christmas season.

“With that mandate, we put everything together and came up with the Giving a Helping Hand Programme 2025. Feeding is a major challenge in the country today; so we felt that the little we have should also be shared with those in need, to put smiles on their faces and make their Christmas meaningful,” he said.

Iwueze noted that the impact of the programme over the years has been remarkable, with many beneficiaries looking forward to it during Christmas and the Lenten seasons. He disclosed that 82 beneficiaries were attended to this year.

Also speaking at the event, the Lady President of the Ladies of St. Mulumba Nigeria, FESTAC Town Subcouncil, Gladys Harold-Juwah (PhD), said the outreach was focused on reaching needy members of the community and ensuring that they were not left out during the festive season.

She explained that the programme was part of the core charitable mission of the Knights of St. Mulumba, stressing that the assistance was not limited to Catholic faithful alone.

“We requested names of needy persons from different parishes and individuals within the community. This helps us ensure that those who truly need help can celebrate Christmas with their families,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Eunice Okoh, expressed her gratitude, saying she was informed by her sister to come and receive Christmas gifts from the church.

“I live on 22 Road in FESTAC Town. I have received clothes, Indomie noodles, rice, and tomato paste from this programme before. We are five in my family, and every year my sister, Mrs. Kehinde, calls me whenever the programme is holding. I am very grateful. May God reward the church for what they are doing for us,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Theresa Babalola, said it was her first time attending the programme and described the support as a huge relief.

“With the situation in the country, things are very difficult. To even get food is a struggle. I am a single mother with two children and an aged mother to care for. Feeding is what drains my little salary. So, this support will really help us,” she said.