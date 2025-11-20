Centre urges restraint as Katsina govt summons Islamic cleric over controversial sermon

The Impactive Centre for Accountability, Democracy and Rights (ICADAR) has called on the Katsina State government to exercise restraint in its recent summon of an Islamic cleric, Yahaya Masussuka, over alleged violations of Islamic law through his teaching and preaching.

The organisation described the cleric as a peace-loving religious leader who has consistently promoted tolerance, coexistence, and adherence to both Nigerian law and Islamic principles.

The government had summoned the cleric over alleged contravention of the general principles of Islamic law during his regular teaching and preaching in the state.

The announcement was made by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Faskari, in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Almu-Gafai, in Katsina.

According to the statement, the government had earlier received complaints that Masussuka’s teachings and preachings contravened the general principles of Islamic law.

But ICADAR, in another statement by its executive director, Bello Ishaq, yesterday.