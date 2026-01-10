Charity Foundation celebrates young champions at tournament

To give young talents a platform to build confidence, and experience the spirit of healthy competition, the Ayo Charity Foundation recently hosted an U-18 Male and Female basketball tournament in Lagos.

For four days at Rowe Park, Yaba Lagos, the tournament delivered days of intense competition, teamwork, and high spirits.

Young athletes from across Lagos gave their all, with Heat King Academy emerging champions in the boys’ category and Nathan Paul named Most Valuable Player, while Ravens Basketball Academy took the girls’ title with Uchechi Dikeocha Favour taking home MVP honours.

Beyond the trophies, the tournament once again fulfilled its mission of giving young players a platform to test their skills, build confidence, and experience the spirit of healthy competition.

Also, with the support of the Lagos State Basketball Association, the foundation hopes to host more clinics, camps and tournaments at the Rowe Park, Yaba.

Media Director, Motunrayo Martins-Odagwe, said: “Watching these kids grow year after year is incredibly special. Giving them a stage to compete, learn, and believe in themselves is what this is all about; and 2026 will be even bigger.”

The foundation also extends its gratitude to our coaches & officials, donors, sponsors, partners, and volunteers who made this year’s tournament possible. With plans underway for more camps, clinics, and community initiatives in 2026, Ayo Charity Foundation remains committed to nurturing the next generation of champions.