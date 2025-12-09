Chief Olugbodi dies at 94

The Olugbodi Family of Ara Kingdom in Egbedore Local Council of Osun State announced the passing of their patriarch, Chief Joshua Oyedele Olugbodi.

A former senior executive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Olugbodi died on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the age of 94.

A celebrated community leader and philanthropist, he served as the Bobagunwa of Ara and Chairman of Egbedore Local Council of Osun State.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Olabisi and many children and grandchildren.

His son, Dr Tunji Olugbodi, Executive Vice Chairman of Verdant Zeal Communications Ltd and Asiwaju of Ara, expressed devastation at his father’s passing but gratitude for his impactful life.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.