Church to empower 5,000 widows, widowers in Lagos

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Genesis Global, has reiterated its commitment to humanitarian outreach as it announced plans to empower no fewer than 5,000 widows and widowers across Lagos State with food items and cash support.

The initiative forms a central part of the church’s 2025 Harvest of New Dimension, a yearly celebration designed to promote charity, thanksgiving, and communal upliftment.

The three-day event, scheduled to hold from December 19-21, 2025, will take place at the expansive Genesis Global City, Dalemo–Alakuko, Lagos State. The programme will kick off on Friday, December 19, with the widely anticipated Hallel Night of Praise, an all-night worship experience that begins at 8:00 p.m.

The church’s media aide, Oluwaseun Fabiyi, described the night as a spiritually charged gathering devoted to intense praise, worship, and thanksgiving, with an emphasis on creating an atmosphere of open heavens for attendees.

The praise concert will feature a lineup of renowned gospel ministers, including the Genesis Global Choir, Elijah Daniels, Oyinkansola, Tobi Akuraku, Cioma, Erniola Olusoga, Minister Olalekan, Dare Oxygen, and Titilayo Euba. According to him, each minister has been carefully selected to uplift worshippers and set the tone for the harvest weekend.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries and worshippers from within and outside Nigeria. Delegates from the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom (UK), France, Israel, and various Nigerian states, such as Abuja, Rivers, Ondo, Ekiti, Kano, and Kaduna, have confirmed their participation, signalling the growing global influence of the Genesis Global ministry.

In a statement, Fabiyi assured the public that adequate plans had been made to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all attendees. He said that the empowerment initiative aligns with the long-standing vision of the church’s shepherd, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, to support vulnerable groups, especially widows and widowers who may be unable to cater for their needs during the festive season.

Fabiyi further disclosed that the programme would culminate on Sunday, December 21, 2025 with the grand finale titled “New Dimension Harvest of Thanksgiving,” beginning at 9:00 a.m. The climax will feature prophetic declarations, worship sessions, and other spiritual activities aimed at inspiring renewed hope among participants.

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, popularly known as Genesis, encouraged members of the public to take part in the event, describing the harvest as a season of gratitude, breakthroughs, and divine encounters for all.