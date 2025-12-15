CJN absolves judges from presidential police withdrawal order

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has stated that judges are exempted from President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs), as part of measures to strengthen internal security across the country.

The explanation followed growing anxiety within the judiciary and ensuring that judges continue to enjoy adequate protection while the federal government implements its broader police reform and security realignment strategy.

CJN’s media aide, Tobi Soniyi, who conveyed the clarification, stated that the presidential order was aimed at freeing up police personnel for frontline duties amid rising insecurity, but does not apply to judicial officers.

This follows reports from Taraba State, where the Chief Judge, Justice Joel Agya, raised concerns that police orderlies attached to some judges had been withdrawn without prior notice. Justice Agya warned that such action could expose judges especially those handling sensitive criminal, terrorism, political and corruption cases to serious security risks and potentially undermine judicial independence.

In his reaction, Soniyi said the CJN was not aware of any authorised withdrawal of police personnel attached to judges, stressing that the exemption remains clear.

He added that no similar complaints had been received from other heads of courts across the federation.

Meanwhile, Taraba State Police authorities, denied withdrawing police officers assigned to judges, insisting that security personnel attached to court duties and judges’ residences were still in place, and that the presidential directive only affects personal VIP escorts.

President Tinubu’s directive, issued in late November, mandates the redeployment of police officers from VIP protection to core security operations to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes.

The presidency has repeatedly described the policy as non-negotiable, while indicating that alternative security arrangements.