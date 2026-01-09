Cleric decries Nigeria’s failures at requiem for three brothers killed in Lagos GNI fire

It was a solemn Wednesday evening at Jesus the Saviour Catholic Church, Bucknor Ejigbo, Lagos, where a Service of Songs and Requiem Mass was held in honour of three brothers who died in the Great Nigeria Insurance building fire on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

Members of the Omatu family, friends and parishioners struggled to hold back their emotions as they lamented what they described as government failure and the poor handling of the inferno by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The deceased were Stephen Onyeka Omatu, 40; Casmir Nnabuike Omatu, 39; and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, 37. Speaking at the service, their elder brother, Revd Father Williams Omatu, described Nigeria as a failed country.

Church members also held a candlelight procession in honour of the deceased brothers, one of whose wives is pregnant. Fr Omatu said: “It’s a pity we have a failed nation called Nigeria. Nigeria is a scam; may Nigeria never happen to you. The Mass was going on and I looked at the crowd and I couldn’t see my brothers. Up till now, the reality has not yet sunk in. I am surrounded by pain.

“January 9, 2026, will mark the 28th year since we lost our mother, and June 14 will be the eighth year since we lost our father. I never expected such a thing to happen to orphans. My three brothers, who brought me happiness, were taken from me just like that. They were my everything.

“My elder sister and I have been playing the role of parents to our younger siblings. Our stepmother, who is in the village, keeps crying and asking, ‘How do I bury my three children?’”

He added: “It is still unbelievable, but I cannot question God. Keep praying for me. I am not strong; I am feeble. When I look at my family, I am strengthened, and when I see the love of our members, I am encouraged.

“This happened on December 24, and my brothers were there until December 31. There was no help. The fire service had no water to extinguish the fire.”

During the sermon, Fr Steve-Greg Chukwube said: “Death is a reality none of us can escape. The death of our brothers is tragic and painful, but we know they are in God’s hands. In situations like this, our faith is challenged.

“Death teaches us every day that it could be anyone. We mourn the three brothers and other families who lost loved ones in the incident, and we pray that God will console them.”

He advised professionals to prioritise safety, saying: “If you are an architect, when you are building houses, make more provision for emergency exits. Make provision for escape routes; life is very precious.”