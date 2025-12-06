CMSN holds project defence, confers fellowship on Ogbonnaya

The Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria CMSN) has conducted the project defence for its second cohort of Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) students in Marine Surveying, marking another milestone in professional maritime training in the country. The exercise was conducted in a hybrid format, with candidates presenting either physically or via Zoom. This arrangement enabled students who were offshore or engaged in work assignments to fully participate in the assessment.

A major highlight was the presentation of a Fellowship Certificate to Prof. E. A. Ogbonnaya, who served as the External Examiner for the programme. The certificate was presented by Capt. (Dr.) Ojutalayo Fola, Fellow and Council Member of CMSN, in recognition of Ogbonnaya’s outstanding contributions to marine surveying education.

Key stakeholders from CMSN and the Niger Delta University (NDU) attended the event. They included Sub-Dean of the Postgraduate School (PGD), NDU., Prof. Odafivwotu Ohwo;. Acting Director of the Institute of Maritime Studies, Capt. Charles Johnson (Ph.D.); Executive Secretary of CMSN, Ms. Lola Olabanjo; and PGD Project Coordinator, CMSN/NDU, Ipaa Bariledum among others.

The PGD programme is jointly run by CMSN in full partnership with the Niger Delta University, which awards the certificates to successful candidates.

Meanwhile, CMSN has announced the commencement of registration for the next post-graduate diploma (PGD) intake and has invited interested candidates to apply for admission into the marine surveying programme.