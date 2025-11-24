COAS tasks troops on courage, professionalism during visit to Zamfara 

THE Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to remain resolute, uphold the core values of the Nigerian Army, and sustain their commitment to restoring peace and security across the North-West.

Shaibu gave the charge during his maiden operational visit to the Operation’s area of responsibility in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The COAS, while addressing the troops, commended their resilience and sacrifices in the face of daunting security challenges, assuring them that the Army’s hierarchy is committed to tackling all operational and welfare concerns.

He said that he had received a comprehensive briefing from the Theatre Commander on the current security situation, and the challenges faced by the troops on the frontlines, saying that issues raised by personnel from both the land and air components, alongside inputs from the representatives of the Chiefs of Naval and Air Staff, were being addressed with urgency.

Shaibu reaffirmed the Army’s dedication to enhancing troops’ welfare, noting that motivation, equipment, and overall support systems remain top priorities for the Service.

He, therefore, urged the personnel to continue to conduct themselves professionally and uphold the core values of the Nigerian Armed Forces, emphasising that their efforts have enabled citizens in affected communities to carry on with their daily activities.

The COAS, therefore, encouraged the troops to remain resolute and determined in the face of challenges, assuring them of the appreciation of the Nigerian people for their service.

He also commended the synergy among the services in the ongoing operations and assured troops that the military leadership is fully committed to improving their working conditions and operational effectiveness.

Photo and caption: Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu