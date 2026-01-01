Comfort in Light Foundation donates food items to widows, elderly in Lagos

A non-governmental organisation, Comfort in Light Foundation, has donated food items worth millions of naira to widows and the elderly in Alimosho Local Council of Lagos State, in the spirit of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking during the event, the chairman of the foundation, Mrs Kikelomo Ifekoya, said that putting smiles on the faces of the vulnerable in society, particularly widows and the elderly, during the festive period was important.

Addressing beneficiaries at the event held in Egbeda, Lagos, Ifekoya said it was always sad to note that some widows and elderly people often celebrate the Yuletide without having anything to eat or wear for the joyous season.

She stressed that since these individuals are part of society, it is ideal for good-spirited individuals and organisations to support government efforts in caring for them in any way possible.

Ifekoya said it was in this spirit of care for the vulnerable that her NGO, with support from other well-meaning individuals in Nigeria and the diaspora, donated food items worth more than one million naira to widows and the elderly in the Idimu–Egbeda area of Lagos State.

Related News

She also announced that the NGO visited Compassion Orphanage Home on LASU–Igando Road on December 1, 2025, where it donated food items such as rice, garri, noodles, toiletries and a live goat to the children, in the spirit of Christmas.

Meanwhile, some of the widows and elderly beneficiaries thanked the organisers of the programme for extending hands of compassion to them during the Yuletide.

They called on other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to emulate the Comfort in Light Foundation in caring for the less privileged in society.

The beneficiaries, who numbered more than 200, were later treated to light refreshments amid musical renditions.