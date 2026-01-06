Condemnation trails murder of Abia youth leader as group demands probe

The Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) has condemned the killing of Igwe Akuma Akwu, a youth leader in Okon, Aku-Ohafia, in Abia State, describing it as a grave violation of the right to life and a troubling sign of growing violence and impunity.

The group, in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, called for justice and accountability over the murder of Igwe Akuma Akwu.

Nwafor lamented that the deceased had, before his death, raised repeated alarms over threats to his life, property and family, but said the warnings did not receive adequate response from the relevant authorities.

He said the killing reflected a wider failure of the state to protect citizens who report security threats and exercise their right to freedom of expression.

“The Foundation strongly condemns the killing of Igwe Akuma Akwu, describing it as a grave violation of the fundamental right to life and a disturbing manifestation of the growing culture of violence and impunity in our society,” the statement said.

It added that the threats reported by the deceased were “clear early warning signals that unfortunately did not receive the urgent and decisive response required of security institutions”.

FENRAD warned that when reported threats are ignored, public trust in state institutions is eroded and perpetrators are emboldened to carry out violent acts that could otherwise be prevented.

“This tragic incident underscores a systemic failure in the protection of citizens, particularly those who raise legitimate security concerns,” the group said.