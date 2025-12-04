Court adjourns trial of UNILAG don for sexual abuse

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, adjourned the trial of a senior lecturer in the Department of Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Samuel ObinnaOjogbo, till January 21, 2026.

Ojogbo was first arraigned on September 12, 2025 before Lateef Owolabi of the Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, after being accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female student of the institution.

The victim, a 300-level student, had reported the matter to the police on August 28, 2025, alleging that on August 22, 2025, about noon, the lecturer invited her into his office and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. She was later taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

In an affidavit, Theresa Temidayo of the Gender Section, Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, stated that Ojogbo sexually assaulted the student inside his office, hence the report.

She prayed that the suspect be remanded for rape and sexual assault, under Sections 260 and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015, while the case file be duplicated and sent to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Justice Owolabi, however, granted him bail of N1.5 million, with two sureties, including one who must be at least an associate professor at UNILAG and another who must be a community leader, which he later met.

Coming before Justice Ogala yesterday, Ojogbo was represented by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Ade Adedeji and Bidemi Bello.

After hearing the matter, the judge adjourned the case till January 21, 2025 for trial.

However, some who were in the courtroom were sceptical that the case might suffer due to fraternisation between the judge and lawyers of the accused. They pointed out that the long banters between them could affect the case.