Court dismisses N100m rights violation suit against IGP, others

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has dismissed a N100 million fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and five others.

Justice Semiu Oloyede Oyediran, while delivering judgement, held that the application was incompetent and lacked merit.

The applicants in the suit marked M/342/2025 include Alhaja Taibatu Yusuff Oje, Alhaji Saheed Adigun, Alhaji Sakirudeen Ige, Alhaji Akeem Arowopoko, Chief Asimiyu Adesokan, Chief Moshood Oladimeji and Chief Mukaila Lasisi, who sued on behalf of themselves and their privies.

Joined as respondents alongside the IGP were Supol Kehinde and Supol A. Jimoh of the Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos; Oba Adetola Emmanuel King; and Adron Homes and Properties Limited.

The applicants sought several declarations, including that their rights to dignity, personal liberty and ownership of immovable property were violated due to alleged police threats of arrest and detention based on a petition filed by the fourth and fifth respondents.

They also asked the court to restrain the police from further inviting or arresting them, in addition to demanding N100 million in damages.

In their counter-affidavit, the IGP and the two Force CID officers, through their counsel, Morufu Ajani Animashaun, urged the court to dismiss the suit, describing it as frivolous. They denied ever detaining the applicants, insisting that they were merely invited in response to a petition.

Similarly, the fourth and fifth respondents, represented by counsel Ademola Koko, told the court that they purchased land from various owners, but the applicants later began encroaching, making false ownership claims, fraudulently collecting money from unsuspecting persons, and even invading the fifth respondent’s land with armed thugs. They maintained that they only petitioned the police for investigation, not harassment.

After reviewing all processes, affidavits and exhibits, Justice Oyediran held that the applicants failed to prove any breach of their fundamental rights.

“For clarity, an order enforcing the applicants’ fundamental rights to the dignity of their persons, personal liberty, and to own immovable properties in terms of all reliefs sought is refused.

“I hold that the fundamental rights of the applicants have not been breached as alleged. This action is accordingly dismissed”, the court said.

It also held that ongoing investigations by the police, arising from a land dispute already before another court, did not amount to unlawful arrest or detention as alleged by the applicants.