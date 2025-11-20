Court jails four for vandalising EEDC facilities in Ebonyi

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has announced the conviction of four persons for their involvement in vandalising property of the company in Ebonyi State.

Head, Corporate Communications (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, disclosed on Thursday that the convicts were Chukwuma Onwe, Okefe Stanley, Aleke Kingsley, and Egba Friday.

He added that each of the convicts was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for vandalism, unlawful disconnection, damage, and removal of aluminium conductors belonging to EEDC.

Ezeh stated that their cases were handled by Justice John Igboji of the High Court, Ohaukwu Division, Ebonyi State.

Speaking on the convicts, Ezeh said that Onwe’s conviction followed a three-count charge of conspiracy, damage, and unlawful disconnection of transformer armoured cables, and stealing.

He said that on the conspiracy charge, Onwe received a three-year sentence, while the charges of vandalism and stealing earned him four years each.

According to Ezeh, he was arrested by the Police in September 2023 for vandalising a transformer belonging to EEDC at Ntsulakpa, Ezzamgbo Community, Ebonyi State.

Ezeh recounted that the trio of Okefe Stanley, Aleke Kingsley, and Egba Friday were arrested on 5th June 2023 by the vigilante group of Oshituma Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

The management of EEDC commended the judiciary for the judgements and appealed for speedy trial of other pending vandalism-related cases in courts.

“We are pleased with these judgements and hope that they serve as a deterrent to those engaging in such criminal act out there”, he said.

He added that a few months back, in the same Ebonyi State, four vandals – Ikechukwu Esseh, Ikedinachi Uche, Ukpai Godwin, and Uchenna Kalu – were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by Justice Nicholas E. Nwode for attacking a 7.5MVA Injection Substation belonging to EEDC at Education Board Road, Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

Ezeh lamented the negative impact of vandalism on the company’s operations, stressing that the company has continued to commit scarce resources to restoring vandalised/damaged equipment – funds that could have been deployed to enhance service delivery.

He urged customers to remain vigilant and safeguard electricity installations within their neighbourhoods, warning that vandalism inevitably results in service disruptions and inconvenience.