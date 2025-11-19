Court jails two men 26 months for N8.5b fraud

JUSTICE Rahman Oshodi of Lagos Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced two men, Hamza Zakaria and Nurudeen Ibrahim, to 26 months’ imprisonment each for N8.56 billion fraud.

Zakaria and Ibrahim were convicted and sentenced after the court found them guilty of unauthorised access to a new generation bank’s computer systems. They were formerly arraigned on May 2, 2025, alongside other defendants, on four counts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Their offences bordered on conspiracy, stealing and unauthorised access to a computer system, contrary to Sections 409 and 331 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. They had pleaded not guilty at the time.

The defendants, however, changed their plea following the presentation of amended charges, prompting the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

During the review of the facts, prosecution counsel, Muhammad Bashir, called a witness, Airende Monday, an operative of the EFCC, who tendered documents that were admitted as exhibits.

While delivering judgement, Justice Oshodi stated: “I find the defendants guilty in the two-count amended information, and I convict them accordingly. This is the judgement of the court.”

The court jailed them eight months on count one and one year and six months on count two. Both sentences are to run concurrently, with an option of a N50,000 fine.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants and other persons at large, sometime in January 2025 in Lagos, within the court’s jurisdiction, conspired to transfer and retain criminal proceeds from unauthorised access to Wema Bank’s computer and servers.