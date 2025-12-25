Court remands six for assaulting LASTMA, KAI officials in Lagos

The Lagos State Mobile Court has remanded six of the seven suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) during a midnight enforcement operation along Murtala Mohammed Airport Road.

The suspects were arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Court on four counts. The court adjourned the matter to February 19, 2026, for further hearing. One defendant, who pleaded not guilty, was granted bail, while the remaining six were remanded in custody.

The nocturnal operation, led by LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, was carried out in collaboration with security operatives, KAI, the Lagos State Task Force and LASTMA field officers.

It followed a series of complaints by the Nigerian Airport Authority over persistent encroachment on its facilities by criminal syndicates and commercial bus operators allegedly operating in defiance of regulations.

According to the authority, the activities had become a public nuisance along the airport corridor, with repeated reports of harassment, intimidation and dispossession of commuters.

LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said five officers of the joint task force were attacked with dangerous weapons, while one of the agency’s tow trucks was set ablaze in an attempt to disrupt the operation.

“Despite the severe provocation and imminent threat to life and public assets, officers of the joint enforcement team exhibited exceptional professionalism, restraint and courage,” he said.

During the exercise, 56 vehicles were impounded for traffic and environmental offences, including 44 commercial buses, five private vehicles and seven trucks.

Bakare-Oki reiterated the state government’s resolve to protect critical infrastructure, ensure the safety of road users and maintain law and order, warning that violence and intimidation would not be tolerated.

He added that enforcement operations along strategic corridors across Lagos would remain continuous and intensified, in collaboration with sister agencies, to curb criminality and safeguard lives and property.