Court sentences 11 to 79 years imprisonment in Edo

The Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State, has sentenced a 49-year-old drug baron, Alaba Monday, and 10 others to 79 years in prison.

They were convicted by Justice B. O. Quadiri and Justice Prof. C. O. Obiozor.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, state commander of the NDLEA, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Thursday, said those convicted were nine male and two female suspects.

According to him, apart from Monday, others who were convicted are Okpiaesi Abraham (52 years), Atari Isreal (45 years), Emmanuel Nwosu (46 years), and Samuel Samson (26 years).

Daniel Peter (20 years), Margaret Amuludu (40 years), Abel Edah (31 years), Bella Fedrick (29 years), Lucky Aligbe (50 years), and Benson Uponi, 65 years old, were also convicted.

He added that, “Among the standout cases was the conviction of Alaba Monday, who was caught with 115 kilograms of cannabis.

“He got a 15-year sentence with a fine of N3 million. Another convict, Lucky Aligbe, was sentenced to 25 years in prison over unlawful possession of drugs, including cannabis, tramadol, swinol, and diazepam.

“In this case, the presiding judge, Hon. B. O. Quadiri, noted that the quantity and types of drugs and the convicts’ previous conviction record involved warranted a severe sentence, especially as the need to deter similar future offences remains paramount.

“In another case, Bella Fedrick was sentenced to two years in prison or the option of paying a fine of N5 million for unlawful possession of 29 grams of methamphetamine.

“This case highlights the ongoing battle against synthetic drugs, which have become increasingly prevalent in communities.

“The court also dealt a heavy blow to cannabis cultivation with the conviction of Abel Edah, who, alongside charges of unlawful possession involving 5 kilograms, was found guilty of cultivating a cannabis farm spanning 0.678 hectares. Edah received a concurrent two-year sentence on both counts or the option of a 5 million Naira fine for each count.

“Also, Samuel Samson and Daniel Peter, who were both sentenced for unlawful possession and cultivation of cannabis sativa. They each received a sentence of two years or the option of a N5 million fine.

“Emmanuel Nwosu got 15 years for possessing 276 grams of cannabis with an option of N750,000. Also noteworthy was the conviction of Atari Israel, who got two years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession and transportation of 9 kilograms of cannabis with a 2.5 million naira fine.”

The court, however, authorised the forfeiture of his navy-blue Audi station wagon, linking it directly to his illegal activities.

Ofoyeju reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to a drug-free society, sending a clear message to offenders that the rule of law would prevail in the fight against narcotics.

He urged community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug activities in their neighbourhoods as part of a collaborative effort to combat substance abuse and trafficking.