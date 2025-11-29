CRC-N raises alarm over rising school attacks, seeks improved security

Scene of a school structure attacked by terrorists, another school facility left in ruins after being attacked

The Christian Reformed Church–Nigeria (CRC-N) has voiced deep concern over the increasing attacks on schools nationwide, warning that the closure of many boarding institutions poses a serious threat to national development.

The position of the Church was outlined in a communiqué issued at the weekend following its 161st General Church Council (Synod), held at CRC-N No. 1 Takum in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

While acknowledging what it described as “notable improvements” in security under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Synod called on the Federal Government to take “decisive and tangible actions” to protect citizens amid escalating insecurity.

The Church condemned renewed attacks on Tiv communities in Takum, which have led to loss of lives and destruction of property. It commended Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, and the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Jalingo, for their swift intervention in restoring calm to affected areas.

Signed by CRC-N President, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Jirapye Magaji, and General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Agbu Ahmadu Garba, the communiqué reaffirmed the Church’s belief that Christians in Nigeria face targeted violence—echoing earlier comments by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

The CRC-N expressed alarm that attacks on schools and Christian gatherings persist despite Nigeria’s designation by the U.S. government as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

It also criticized what it termed political complacency among some public officials and raised concerns over remarks by Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, which it said appeared sympathetic to bandits and had not received adequate scrutiny from authorities.

Beyond security matters, the Synod resolved to improve the Church’s digital presence by producing audio, visual, and digital Bible materials in multiple languages to enhance accessibility. It also approved the restructuring of Children’s Sunday School into age-based classes to strengthen discipleship and ensure a smoother transition into the adult congregation.

As Christmas and New Year celebrations approach, the Church extended warm greetings to Christians across the country and encouraged believers to recommit themselves to justice, fairness, and virtuous living.

The annual council meeting was said to have brought together senior church leaders, including the President, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Jirapye Magaji; Vice President, Rev. Dr. Bulus W. E. Surupe; and General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Agbu Ahmadu Garba, along with delegates from 20 Regional Church Councils, clergy, board members, leaders of the women’s fellowship, and other representatives.