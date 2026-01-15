Cross River warns against attacks on firefighters after Calabar incident

The Cross River State Government has condemned the attack on firefighters on duty in Calabar, describing the incident as uncalled for and not a solution to the challenges of emergency response.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, made the condemnation while speaking with journalists at the scene of a fire outbreak along Goldie Street yesterday.

Akiba said residents should support and encourage firefighters rather than attack them or damage government assets, noting that the fire truck involved cost millions of naira.

A team of officers from the Cross River State Fire and Rescue Service was reportedly attacked on arrival after responding to a distress call at the scene, with the firefighting truck pelted with stones.

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, affected houses and shops, although the financial implications of the damage are yet to be determined.

Akiba said the administration of Governor Bassey Otu has prioritised emergency response since assuming office.

“From inception, the Governor Otu administration has been very conscious of the need for emergency response.

That is why the government put in place an emergency response mechanism consisting of all the relevant ministries, departments and agencies that are always on standby to respond to any emergency situation in the state,” he said.

Responding to allegations in some quarters that the fire service arrived late due to a lack of functional fire trucks, Akiba said the state had well-trained firemen, sufficient chemicals and water, as well as firefighting trucks.

“We have well-trained firemen, enough chemicals, water, fire fighting trucks and chemicals to fight fire. The government is very responsible and deliberate about protecting people, lives, and property,” he said.

He described attacks on firefighters over claims of late response as unjustified, adding that gaps in communication and misunderstanding between residents and emergency responders needed to be addressed.

Akiba also disclosed that the state government has begun compiling data on victims of recent fire outbreaks across the state as part of plans to provide relief and assistance.