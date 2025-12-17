CSOs hail Acha’s acquittal in ‘unlawful possession of firearms’ case

Spaces for Change (S4C) and members of the Action Group on Free Civic Space (AGFCS) have lauded the discharge and acquittal of Emmanuel Acha, who was detained for over 200 days on allegations of illegal possession of firearms and fuelling of communal crises.



In a statement, yesterday, by the Executive Director, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, S4C asserted that the victory for Acha came after months of sustained advocacy by members of AGFCS against the state government, drawing public attention to the plight of Acha.



It stated: “After over 200 days in detention awaiting trial, we are pleased to announce that the High Court on December 16, 2025, discharged and acquited Emmanuel Acha of all trumped-up charges of unlawful possession of firearms and fuelling of communal clashes levelled against him in a Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPP).



“All that Acha did was to challenge, via a lawsuit, the manner in which the Ebonyi State Government handled the Effium-Ezza land dispute. Acha’s case represents a troubling precedent of how state actors continue to weaponise laws and state institutions to stifle dissent.”



It expressed appreciation to the legal team comprising Ikeazor Akaraiwe (SAN) and S4C’s legal officers, whose collective efforts were instrumental in the judicial victory.



“We are grateful to the members of the AGFCS for their consistent pursuit of justice and defence of the civic space. We are also thankful for the generous support of the Funds for Global Human Rights (FGHR).



“S4C and partners remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that state laws and institutions are used to expand rather than restrict the exercise of civil and political rights,” Ibezim-Ohaeri added.