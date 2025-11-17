Customs intercepts lion cub, monkeys at Seme border, arrests suspects

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Seme Area Command has intercepted one lion cub and two patas monkeys being transported in a vehicle to the Benin Republic during a stop-and-search operation along the Badagry–Seme Expressway.

According to a statement by Public Relations Officer of the command, Isah Sulaiman, the consignments of endangered wildlife were discovered on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at about 0219hrs, after operatives stopped a blue Mazda vehicle with registration number MUS 743 HA at Gbaji.

The command stated that upon inspection, the operatives discovered one lion cub and two patas monkeys being transported in the vehicle in clear violation of national and international wildlife protection laws.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Wale Adenuga, said two individuals, identified as Mr. Mathew Kofi, a Beninese national, and Mr. Nasiru Usman Gwandu, a Nigerian, claimed ownership of the wildlife, admitting they had purchased the animals in Kano and were heading to the Benin Republic.

Adenuga said the two suspects were unable to provide legitimate documentation for transporting the animals and have been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain the level of their involvement in wildlife trafficking.

The command stated that the interception underscores Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to protecting its biodiversity and its broader efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the country’s (1).

“In line with Nigeria’s status as a signatory to CITES and consistent with global standards for wildlife protection, the endangered species were immediately confiscated and brought to the command for documentation,” the command stated.

According to the command, the animals were subsequently handed over to the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative on the same day for proper care, safety, and expert handling.

Adenuga, however, reaffirmed the command’s determination to enforce all laws relating to wildlife protection, environmental conservation and border security.

The CAC pledged the command’s continued collaboration with relevant agencies to stem illegal trade and smuggling of endangered species and protect the country’s biodiversity.

In other news, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 151 wraps of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) and 15 wraps of Canadian Loud, intercepted during routine patrols, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Owerri, Imo State, for further investigation and action.

In a statement, the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Bishir Balogun, said the Cannabis Sativa, weighing 77,500 grammes, and the Canadian Loud, weighing 8,600 grammes, were seized after operatives detected the concealed substances during patrol.