Customs intercepts lion cub, monkeys at Seme border, arrests two suspects

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Seme Area Command has intercepted one lion cub and two patas monkeys being transported in a vehicle to the Benin Republic during a stop-and-search operation along the Badagry–Seme Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Isah Sulaiman, said the consignments of endangered wildlife were discovered on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at about 2:19 p.m., after operatives stopped a blue Mazda vehicle with registration number MUS 743 HA at Gbaji.

The command stated that upon inspection, operatives discovered one lion cub and two patas monkeys being transported in the vehicle, in clear violation of national and international wildlife protection laws.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Wale Adenuga, said two individuals, identified as Mr Mathew Kofi, a Beninese national, and Mr Nasiru Usman Gwandu, a Nigerian, claimed ownership of the wildlife, admitting they had purchased the animals in Kano and were heading to the Benin Republic.

Adenuga said the two suspects were unable to provide legitimate documentation for transporting the animals and have been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain their level of involvement in wildlife trafficking.

The command said the interception underscores Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its biodiversity and its broader efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the country’s laws.

“In line with Nigeria’s status as a signatory to CITES and consistent with global standards for wildlife protection, the endangered species were immediately confiscated and brought to the command for documentation,” the command stated.

According to the command, the animals were subsequently handed over the same day to the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative for proper care, safety and expert handling.

Adenuga reaffirmed the command’s determination to enforce all laws relating to wildlife protection, environmental conservation and border security.

He pledged the command’s continued collaboration with relevant agencies to stem illegal trade and smuggling of endangered species and protect the country’s biodiversity.