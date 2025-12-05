Customs seize petroleum products worth N181.6m in Adamawa

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under “Operation Whirlwind” has seized petroleum products worth N181.6 million in eight weeks between the Nigeria and Cameroon borders.

ACG Kolapo Oladeji, National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Yola.

He said that the seizures were made across various smuggling flashpoints of Adamawa in 55 different operations.

“This operation is geared towards energy and food security to foster economic growth in line with the core mandates of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

“In line with these mandates, the Operation Whirlwind Zone ‘D’ had repositioned all its machineries across the area of its responsibilities and ensured that the border became airtight,” he said.

He warned the smugglers to stop such acts and solicited the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders for the socioeconomic development of the state.

“We will ensure that the supply chains of these economic wreckers are truncated in accordance with enabling laws.

“This fight has no doubt helped in transforming the nation’s economy and strengthening security of our borders,” he said.

He further said that the seized petroleum products would be auctioned to the public.

Mrs Abidemi Adewumi-Aluko, Assistant Legal Adviser of the Attorney General of the Federation, described the auction as a symbol of reclaiming resources to ensure that the benefit of petroleum remained in Nigeria.

She said that such offences attracted life imprisonment because they threatened national security.

She urged smugglers to stop such acts.

NNPCL Cuts Petrol Price Again

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Thursday reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for the second time in less than a week.

At NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja, the price of petrol was observed to have fallen to N920 per litre from N930, representing a N10 reduction per litre. The adjustment followed an earlier reduction of N15 per litre implemented on November 28, 2025.

The new price took effect at NNPCL stations in Gwarimpa, Kubwa Expressway, and Wuse Zone 4.

Chinedu Ukadike, spokesperson for the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), told reporters that fuel prices were expected to continue declining as competition among major players in the downstream oil sector intensifies.