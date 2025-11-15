Customs seizes over 166 wraps of cannabis, Canadian loud in Owerri

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 151 wraps of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) and 15 wraps of Canadian Loud, intercepted during routine patrols, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Owerri, Imo State, for further investigation and action.

In a statement, the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Bishir Balogun, said the Cannabis Sativa, weighing 77,500 grammes, and the Canadian Loud, weighing 8,600 grammes, were seized after operatives detected the concealed substances during patrol.

He explained that the contraband was carefully hidden and transported in a manner meant to evade detection. However, officers of the unit, acting on credible intelligence and in line with their operational mandate, intercepted and secured the illicit drugs.

“The seizure we are handing over was made possible through the vigilance, intelligence and dedication of our officers and men, who intercepted the illicit substances during one of our routine patrol operations within the zone. This event underscores our collective commitment as law enforcement agencies to safeguarding the security, health and economic well-being of our great nation,” Balogun stated.

He noted that handing over the narcotics to the NDLEA reflects the strong inter-agency collaboration encouraged by the Federal Government.

“The NDLEA remains the competent authority in handling drug-related matters, and we are proud to work in synergy with them to ensure that justice is served and that such harmful substances are removed from circulation,” he added.

Balogun stressed that while revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and facilitation of legitimate trade remain core mandates of the NCS under the Comptroller-General, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the service also plays a critical role in national security by intercepting prohibited and dangerous substances that threaten the safety and moral fabric of society.

He commended officers of FOU Zone C for their diligence and professionalism in the fight against smuggling and other criminal activities, and also lauded the NDLEA for its partnership in building a safer Nigeria.

Balogun reiterated that the Nigeria Customs Service will not relent in its efforts to protect the nation’s borders and keep communities safe from the devastating effects of illicit trade and drug trafficking.

He urged Nigerians to provide useful information to support law enforcement operations.