Dangote sponsors Kano 2025 trade fair, 1,000 exhibitors expected

Over 1000 exhibitors are expected at the 2025 Kano International Trade Fair, sponsored by Dangote Group.

The fair is scheduled to take place from 22 November to 6 December 2025.

A statement from Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, said the company will be fully involved in the annual event.

“Kano is central to our overall businesses, and it is the hub of commerce, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa,” he said.

Mr Chiejina mentioned that Kano hosts one of the company’s large-scale rice mills in the country.

He added that the company is also developing rice milling plants in Jigawa, Zamfara, Niger, Kebbi, and Sokoto states, with a combined capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year.

He said this effort is aimed at supporting the government’s food security drive.

Mr. Chiejina stated that the company’s subsidiaries will set up dedicated help desks at the trade fair and encouraged the public to take the opportunity to engage with the Group for potential business partnerships.

He mentioned that in response to changing market demand, the company will also be unveiling new sugar pack sizes of 100 grams and 25 kilograms during its Special Day at the Kano Fair.

He added that the theme for this year’s fair, “Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth,” aligns with the company’s vision for sustainable development in Nigeria.

The statement quoted the Senior Adviser, Special Project & Strategic Relations to the Dangote Group President, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, as saying that: “Through our sponsorship of Kano Trade Fair, we seek to empower micro small, and medium enterprises with opportunities to showcase their products, connect with potential partners, and access new markets, ultimately strengthening the nation’s economic growth.”

President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Ambassador Hassan Usman Darma, told newsmen that: “We are expecting around 100 organisations, and over 1,000 exhibitors from Nigeria and abroad.”

He said this year’s Trade Fair is unique due to significant improvements, expansion and new structures at the fair site.

Amb Darma said the Dangote Group is one of the key sponsors and promoters of the fair, which is expected to boost investment in the state.

“We value our long-standing relationship with Dangote Group. It is our major sponsor. In this year’s fair, we want to partner with the Dangote Group on SME development, backward integration, and industrial skills transfer,” he further stated..