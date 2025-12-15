Delta Assembly passes N1.73tr 2026 Budget, raises allocation beyond governor’s proposal

Delta State House of Assembly on Monday approved a ₦1.73 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year, increasing the budget beyond Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s original proposal by ₦65.6 billion. This move has reignited discussion over legislative amendments, fiscal discipline, and the credibility of the budget in the state.

The budget was increased from the ₦1.664 trillion initially presented to the lawmakers about two weeks earlier by the governor.

A breakdown of the approved estimates reveals ₦500 billion allocated for recurrent expenditure, while ₦1.229 trillion is designated for capital projects, reaffirming the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure and development under its “MORE Agenda.”

The bill passed the third reading and was approved following the presentation of the report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations, led by its chairman, Hon. Marylin Okowa-Daramola (Ika North-East), during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor (Warri South-West).

The motion for the final passage was moved by the House Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi (Aniocha North), and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo (Ethiope East), before being unanimously adopted.

Addressing lawmakers after passage, Speaker Guwor described the budget’s approval as a “landmark achievement,” stressing that the Assembly had fulfilled one of its most critical constitutional responsibilities under Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said the ₦1.73 trillion budget reflected a shared vision between the legislature and the executive to build a “just, fair and equitable” Delta State.

“Through the process of deliberation and scrutiny, this House has ensured that the budget is people-centred and sustainable,” Guwor said, adding that the Assembly had provided the necessary legislative framework to enable the governor to deliver on his programmes in 2026.

In other news, Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborevwori, popularly known as Onos, has dedicated his 3rd Nigeria-France Sports Award in Paros to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Fielding questions from reporters recently, Onoriode maintained that the success story would not have been possible had Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, not supported him and given him the enabling environment.

Speaking after receiving his award, Onoriode said: “I’m so happy to win this award. I was not expecting it, but I was shocked. I want to thank God Almighty for this award. I dedicate this award to my family, to my elder brother, the Governor of Delta State, and the special people of Delta State, especially my athletes. They are the ones who made it possible for me to be here today. I appreciate. God bless you all.”