Delta police arrest 20-year-old for stabbing brother to death in sleep

Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man for the alleged murder of his younger brother in Ogwashi-Uku, even as operatives dismantled a motorcycle-snatching gang operating within Agbor and its environs in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development, said the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of January 8, 2025, at Poly Road near Adaigbo Filling Station, Ogwashi-Uku.

He said a distress report received at about 7:31 a.m. indicated that a 20-year-old male had been stabbed to death while asleep at around 3:20 a.m.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogwashi-Uku Division, CSP Israel Okoyomon, swiftly deployed detectives to the scene, even as preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly stabbed by his own brother, identified as Aliyu Haman, also 20 years old.

According to him, the suspect was immediately arrested, while the weapon allegedly used in committing the crime was recovered by the police.

The deceased’s body was evacuated and deposited at the Odua Mortuary in Ogwashi-Uku for autopsy, as investigations continue to determine the circumstances and motive behind the killing—an incident that has shocked residents and raised fresh concerns over domestic violence and youth-related crimes.

In a related development, the Police Command also announced the arrest of two suspected armed robbers in Agbor as part of ongoing intelligence-led operations to curb violent crime across Delta State.

According to the police image maker, the operation followed a discreet investigation into a reported case of armed robbery that occurred on December 24, 2025.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives led by the DPO of Agbor Division, CSP Michael Obekpa, carried out a targeted operation on January 4, 2026, at about 10:45 p.m., resulting in the arrest of two suspects identified as Owakwe Chuks, 37, and Bright Moses, 32.

The suspects are alleged to belong to a gang that specialised in snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public within Agbor and neighbouring communities.

Items recovered from them include a hammer allegedly used to inflict injuries on victims, a short knife, a brown face mask, a face cap, and a mobile phone.

Reacting to the developments, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, reaffirmed that the protection of lives and property remains his top priority.

He assured residents that the Command would continue to pursue criminals decisively through intelligence-driven operations, sustained patrols, and visible policing.

As investigations into both cases continue, the police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely and credible information, amid growing calls for stronger community-based strategies to address violent crime and insecurity in the state.