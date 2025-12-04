Delta police tighten ban on fireworks ahead of Yuletide

In a move that is mounting security concerns as the Christmas and New Year festivities approach, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has issued a stern reminder that the long-standing ban on fireworks remains in full force and will be enforced with zero tolerance.

The directive, contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, signals a renewed clampdown on the use, sale, storage, and public display of all pyrotechnic devices, including popular but notorious items such as knock-outs and bangers.

According to the command, the decision is part of broader measures to forestall crime during the festive period, arguing that fireworks often provide convenient cover for criminal elements to unleash attacks, cause panic, or evade detection.

“Experience shows that criminally minded persons can take advantage of fireworks to unleash terror on law-abiding residents,” Edafe stated, stressing that the ban is not merely seasonal but an essential security protocol.

In a state already grappling with rising cases of armed robbery, cult violence, abductions, and communal clashes, the police say they cannot afford additional triggers that could heighten public fear or impede emergency response.

Parents and guardians have been urged to restrain their children and wards from purchasing or igniting fireworks, while traders have been warned to immediately pull such items off their shelves or risk arrest. The command said that all contravening goods will be confiscated and that offenders will be prosecuted.

To ensure compliance, CP Abaniwonda has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Units, to begin strict surveillance and enforcement across the state’s communities.

The command, however, expressed appreciation to Deltans who have so far complied, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sale or use of fireworks to the nearest police station.

In other news, police in Ogun State on Thursday sounded a note of warning to peddlers of fake security tips, particularly those using the picture of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

This follows the command’s observation on recent unsolicited “security tips” circulating online, which had falsely generated a state of emergency and widespread insecurity in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that such online fake security information would not only mislead members of the public but also constitute a security threat to the state, especially when using the CP’s picture to complement the tips without approval from the command’s Headquarters.

She also expressed concern about individuals or groups recycling old videos, raising alarms about certain content and using divisive language capable of inducing fear and threats among the people of the state, warning anyone behind the post to stop the dastardly acts.