Demolition: LASG urges trade fair management to explore amnesty window on permit

LAGOS State Government has urged the management of the Trade Fair Complex to follow the example of other Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) by taking advantage of the ongoing planning permit amnesty window for the existing buildings that are without approval.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, made the appeal in Ikeja, noting that many Federal Government agencies, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), have come forward and commenced the process of regularising their buildings under the current amnesty programme.

Olumide, therefore, urged the management of the International Trade Fair Complex to take a cue from other government agencies and expedite the process of obtaining planning permits for structures in the complex during the amnesty window graciously approved by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He emphasised that building approval is non-negotiable for all structures within the confines of Lagos State as stipulated by the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended.

The commissioner stressed the need for owners of buildings without approval to participate in the programme to avoid subsequent enforcement, as planning approval is essential for achieving the livable and sustainable city goal of the government.

“The current amnesty window, the third of its kind under the current administration, runs from November 1 to December 31, 2025, during which the usual penal fees will be waived,” he said.