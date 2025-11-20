Development Bank, Foundation to host women-led businesses

Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), with support from Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Sterling One Foundation, will, on November 21, host Women Investment Readiness Accelerator (WIRA) Demo Day to showcase the innovation and growth potential of women-led enterprises in Nigeria.

The Demo Day will serve as the final stage of the WIRA programme, providing women entrepreneurs who have undergone weeks of hands-on business development training, mentorship and investment readiness coaching the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a room of targeted investors, development finance institutions and strategic ecosystem partners.

WIRA was launched to bridge the long-standing capacity and financing gap faced by women-led businesses in Nigeria.

Many women entrepreneurs continue to face capital, quality advisory services, market opportunities and networks needed to scale their enterprises, despite playing a significant role in driving economic productivity.

The programme directly responds to these gaps by equipping participants with the tools, resources and confidence to expand and sustain their businesses in competitive markets, the organisers said.

Managing Director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr Tony Okpanachi, emphasised the importance of the WIRA programme, saying it represents a strong step toward unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs who, for too long, have been underserved.

CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, noted that the Demo Day reflects the Foundation’s commitment to long-term women’s economic empowerment.