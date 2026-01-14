Drivers decry rise of illegal revenue collectors on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

• Ogun council declares activity illegal, vows arrests

Commercial drivers and motorists along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor in Ogun State have raised concerns over the growing presence of unscrupulous “revenue boys” on the road.

These individuals are mainly found along the Long Bridge, OPIC, Kara and Berger axis. Many motorists say they live in fear of the unauthorised collectors, who target parked vehicles on the highway and extort money at will. In some cases, the hoodlums resort to threats, theft and even damage to vehicles, especially when confronted.

The Guardian learnt that the group has turned the Long Bridge and surrounding areas into money-making ventures, exploiting motorists and commercial drivers by collecting illegal fees and stealing from passengers during traffic gridlocks or vehicle breakdowns.

Some drivers at Kuto Garage in Abeokuta shared their experiences, expressing constant fear of possible attacks and the theft of passengers’ belongings along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

On Monday, January 5, 2026, a motorist reported that a colleague had to pay N35,000 after stopping to check a strange noise in his car. Another motorist, Tunde James, recounted paying N50,000 to the hoodlums last year.

A commercial driver, Adekunle Ali, expressed concern over the situation, noting that he often pays between N500 and N2,000, while private vehicle owners tend to pay more out of fear. He added that the illegal fees collected by the individuals vary, starting from N100.

Drivers have called on the state government to intervene, deploy police operatives and apprehend the culprits to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers. They highlighted frequent exploitation during traffic gridlocks and urged immediate action.

“We want the government and the police to work together to deploy personnel on the road to secure drivers and passengers. If security officials do so, they will be able to arrest those boys,” one driver said.

“Sometimes, when there is traffic gridlock on the bridge, they take advantage of the situation to collect money from us and even steal from passengers,” another driver added.

Ali said: “When there is heavy traffic and we try to take another route, those boys will block the road, demand money and also use the opportunity to steal phones and purses from passengers.”

Another commercial driver, Abiodun Olatayo, condemned the illegal revenue collection and robberies, particularly when vehicles break down. He called on the state government to find lasting solutions, suggesting the deployment of Amotekun security operatives.

The Executive Chairman of Ifo Local Council, Idris Kusimo, declared the revenue collection illegal, stressing that the council did not authorise such activities.

Kusimo disclosed that he had published a public notice and met with the Divisional Police Officer of the area to track down those behind the illegal collections, insisting that anyone found culpable would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “I have published a public notice on the issue to the police. The local council authority did not ask them to collect money from anybody.

“I have also met the DPO of the affected areas. I was there yesterday and did not see them. I do not know if they disappeared like ghosts, because they are very observant when they see strange faces.

“But I promise we are going to fish them out. I already have people monitoring the areas, and we are working with the police to arrest any of them,” he added.