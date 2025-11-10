Drunk driver knocks down elderly woman in Lagos

In a tragic and preventable occurrence, which shows the consequences of intoxicated and reckless driving, an elderly woman met her untimely death over the weekend after being fatally struck by a white Pathfinder Jeep (registration number JJJ 118 HX) along Almaroof, inward Pleasure, Oke-Odo, Lagos.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorist, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving at a perilously high speed when he lost control of the vehicle following a brake failure.

The vehicle veered off course and violently rammed into the unsuspecting woman who was innocently walking along the roadside. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in her instantaneous demise.

Swift-response operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived promptly at the scene and, exhibiting commendable professionalism, apprehended the fleeing driver before he could abscond. The officers swiftly cordoned off the accident area to forestall secondary collisions and ensure the seamless flow of vehicular movement.

In a statement, Adebayo Taofiq, Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, said the agency’s personnel immediately notified officers of the Ile-Epo Police Division, who responded promptly, providing security reinforcement and assuming control of the subsequent investigation.

The severely damaged vehicle was thereafter towed from the scene and duly handed over to the Police for detailed examination and forensic analysis by LASTMA.

Through the mobile device retrieved from the deceased, LASTMA officers were able to contact and notify her family members of the tragic incident.

Reacting with deep consternation, the General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, decried the alarming frequency of fatal traffic incidents arising from the recklessness of intoxicated drivers and the mechanical negligence of unfit vehicles plying Lagos roads.

Bakare-Oki reiterated that such egregious acts of indiscipline and moral decay would no longer be tolerated within the Lagos metropolis, emphasising that individuals whose actions endanger the sanctity of human life will be held accountable for their actions.

He charged law enforcement agencies to conduct an expeditious and thorough investigation into the matter and to ensure that the errant driver faces appropriate legal prosecution in accordance with the state’s existing traffic and criminal statutes.

“The sanctity of human life is inviolable. The continued slaughter of innocent citizens through sheer recklessness and moral irresponsibility is intolerable. Every motorist must imbibe discipline, sobriety, and an abiding respect for human life while navigating our roads,” Bakare-Oki said.

LASTMA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all road users through sustained enforcement, public enlightenment, and strategic collaboration with relevant security agencies to ensure safety, orderliness, and sanity across the State’s road networks.