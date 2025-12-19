DSP killed himself during arms audit probe in Niger, says Police

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abdullahi Isah, attached to 12PMF Minna, has allegedly shot himself dead during a routine arms audit, an official has said.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Wasiu disclosed that Isah was initially arrested on Dec.15 “on suspicion of involvement in illegal dealings in ammunition.” He said on December 16, around 2:30 pm, he was taken to his office for a routine arms audit.

He said that “unfortunately, while the audit process was ongoing, Isah picked a pistol from within the office and shot himself in the head, dying instantly.”

He said that policemen detailed for the audit and investigation activities had been arrested “for negligence in the line of duty and allowing the situation to occur”.

Wasiu said that further investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, NAN learnt that Isah was the Head of Armoury at Mopol 12, when the audit revealed that 13 AK-47 rifles and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were missing or unaccounted for, covering only the AK-47 section.

NAN also learnt that one Insp. John Moses, attached to the Niger Government House, was arrested and reportedly confessed that the deceased supplied him arms and ammunition sold to bandits and hoodlums in Erena Community, Shiroro LGA, through his brother.

It was further learnt that operatives from the Office of the National Security Adviser took the suspects to Abuja for further investigation.

Isah was brought back and taken to the armoury for a physical audit, where he picked up a pistol and shot himself.

The armoury is electronically controlled, and only the DSP has access.

Officers, who accompanied him, were arrested for negligence and stand to face an orderly room trial.

At least four other police officers, linked to the late DSP, are also being interrogated. It was alleged that the deceased owned multiple cars and houses in Minna.