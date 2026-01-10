DSS investigates officer over forceful marriage

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it is investigating one of its officers, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, who forcefully converted and married one Walida Abdulhadi (female).

The DSS announced this on Friday via a statement on its official website, signed by Favour Dozie, the Deputy Director Public Relations and Strategic Communications, National Headquarters State Services, Abuja.

Dozie also debunked media reports that any of the DSS officers was involved in a case of abduction among other offences.

“The attention of Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to reports alleging involvement of a staff of DSS, one Ifeanyi Festus, in a case of abduction, defilement of a minor and abuse of office among other offences,” the statement read.

“For clarity, the Service has no record of the above named in its employment.

“However, it is hereby confirmed that, an active staff, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, who is suspected to have forcefully converted and married one Walida Abdulhadi ‘f’, has been arrested and is currently being investigated.”

The DSS stressed that, such acts are against its regulations and laid down code of conduct.

As such, the Service said that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.