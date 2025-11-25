DSS unlawfully invaded our Abuja office, SERAP insists

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has reaffirmed its claim that officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) unlawfully entered its Abuja office, contradicting recent media reports suggesting otherwise.

The organisation said the intrusion occurred in September 2024 and involved operatives using false names and arriving in unmarked vehicles.

In a statement issued on 25 November 2025, signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation clarified that reports indicating that its deputy director “admits no invasion” were inaccurate.

“The reports conveyed impressions that do not reflect what transpired in open court and may inadvertently misinform the public,” the statement read.

SERAP said the matter arose after it called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate alleged corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and to reconsider the increase in petrol pump prices. The DSS subsequently filed a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) against the organisation.

“Our attention has been drawn to certain inaccuracies in the recent reports by some media organisations about the court proceedings on Monday, 24 November 2025, in the SLAPP lawsuit filed against SERAP by the DSS at the High Court of the FCT Abuja,” Oluwadare said.

“We stand by our statements of defence and statements on oath filed in court by our lawyers Tayo Oyetibo, SAN and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, and the correct reporting of what actually happened in court on Monday 24 November 2025 that the DSS unlawfully invaded our Abuja office.”

The organisation provided details of the incident, noting that one of the two DSS operatives signed the visitor’s book under a false name and that the officers demanded to see management staff, requested official documents, and interrogated the front desk officer.

The statement read in part: “SERAP vehemently denies the claims by the DSS and its officials and at the trial shall urge the Court to dismiss the claims in their entirety for being frivolous and vexatious, with substantial costs in favour of SERAP.

“One of the two DSS officials who entered SERAP’s office signed the visitor’s book as “Sarah David” and not “Sarah John” as constituted in this suit. A photocopy of the extract from the visitor’s book showing that the official hid her true identity when she entered SERAP’s premises is hereby pleaded and shall be relied upon during trial.

“The DSS stormed SERAP’s office demanding to see its management staff, demanding official documents in addition to interrogating and questioning its front desk officer.” “SERAP shall during the trial of this suit challenge the competence of this suit on various grounds of law.”

SERAP further criticised what it described as contradictory explanations from the DSS regarding the visit, citing differences between the agency’s public statements and the claims in its legal filing.

According to the organisation, the DSS initially stated the visit was a routine investigation, while in court it argued that it was part of a familiarisation process with SERAP’s new leadership, which SERAP denies exists.

“The statement published by SERAP was directed to the DSS as Nigeria’s secret security agency which is notorious for various acts of harassment and intimidation of innocent citizens over the years, and not the DSS officials as claimed.

“Upon arrival at SERAP’s office, the one DSS official parked her private car at the premises of SERAP in company of two unmarked vehicles occupied by some operatives of the DSS.

“The DSS is not known to make social friends of NGOs dedicated to the promotion of human rights and accountability in Nigeria.

“There is no new leadership in SERAP and that the normal practice for public institutions and law enforcement agencies including the DSS, when inviting NGOs to a meeting is to send letters of invitation to such organizations for record purposes.

“On 17th September 2024 the DSS had, through their Solicitor, Dr Alex Izinyon SAN, written to SERAP in respect of this matter in which they stated that the publication of SERAP complained of in this Suit was made of and concerning the DSS, and not the two DSS officials.

“By a letter dated 23rd day of September 2024, SERAP’s Solicitors Messrs Tayo Oyetibo LP rejected the demands of the DSS as contained in their Solicitor’s letter.”

“It was after the exchange of correspondence between the DSS and SERAP, that the two DSS officials instituted this Suit based upon false facts that the publication was made of and concerning them.

“The DSS has made contradictory statements as to the purpose of their unannounced visit and presence in SERAP’s Abuja office.

“The DSS in their public statement which was issued on 10th September 2024 confirmed that they visited SERAP’s office on 9th September 2024 ‘on a routine investigation.

“The purpose of the ‘visit’ to SERAP’s Abuja office as contained in the said public statement by the DSS is completely different from the purpose contained in paragraph 5 of the claimants’, to the effect that: ‘in line with its practice of engaging with officials of non-governmental organisations operating in the FCT to establish a relationship with their new leadership, it directed its two officials to visit SERAP’s office and invite its new leadership for a familiarisation meeting.’”