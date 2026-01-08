Ebonyi police arrest 1733 suspects, recover 35 local guns, six AK-47 rifles in 2025

Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, on Thursday said within the period under review, it arrested a total of 1,733 suspects in connection with 913 cases, recovered 35 locally fabricated guns and six AK-47 assault rifles during 2025 operations.

In a statement the Guardian obtained in Abakaliki, the Command Spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, highlighted key achievements for 2025 under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya.

He said that the arrests comprised 1,624 male and 109 female suspects. Furthermore, 462 cases involving 822 male and 22 female suspects were thoroughly investigated and subsequently charged in court.

He noted that the Command also investigated several major offences, including 88 cases of murder, 48 cases of armed robbery, 30 cases of rape, 156 cases of stealing, and 36 cases of unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

“In terms of operational successes, the Command recovered 35 locally fabricated single and double-barrelled pistols and long guns, seven pump-action rifles, six AK-47/assault rifles, and 149 rounds of assorted ammunition”, Ukandu noted.

“Additionally, nine kidnapped victims were rescued, while six stolen vehicles were recovered, including a Sino truck that was being vandalised for sale as scrap”, Ukandu added.

He further stated that CP Uche-Anya had conducted an assessment tour of the 13 local government areas, during which she engaged strategic stakeholders, emphasising dialogue, peace, and collaboration as vital tools for sustainable societal growth.

CP Uche-Anya expressed profound appreciation to the gallant officers of the Command, sister security agencies, strategic stakeholders, and the peace-loving residents of Ebonyi State for their support and cooperation, which contributed significantly to the successes recorded in 2025.

She further pledged that in 2026, the Command will consolidate on these achievements by deepening community policing initiatives, strengthening synergy with sister agencies, enhancing officers’ capacity through in-house training, and ensuring professionalism and civility in interactions with the public.