Edo doctor regains freedom after two weeks in captivity

An Edo-based medical doctor, Dr Abu Babatunde, who was abducted alongside his brother in Auchi on January 1, has regained his freedom after spending about two weeks in captivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babatunde, a house officer at Edo University Teaching Hospital, Iyamho, was kidnapped with his younger brother, Abu Tahir, a newly graduated medical doctor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The two brothers were abducted at the gate of their residence in Igbira Camp, Auchi, shortly after returning from work.

The abductors were said to have initially demanded a ransom of N200 million.

The incident, however, took a tragic turn on January 6 when Tahir was reportedly killed by the kidnappers. His body was later recovered by security operatives near a riverside.

Despite the killing, Babatunde remained in captivity, with the ransom demand later reduced to N100 million and subsequently to about N40 million after negotiations with the family.

News of Babatunde’s release emerged on Wednesday night through a viral video on social media.

The footage indicated that he was rescued at about 8 p.m. by local hunters and vigilante groups during a coordinated operation in a forest.

In the video, vigilantes were seen helping the visibly weak doctor into a waiting vehicle.

A narrator claimed that one of the kidnappers was neutralised during the operation.

He also said Babatunde sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was unable to walk unaided after being carried over a long distance from a deep forest.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Eustace Oseghale, said the association was aware of the doctor’s release and that the state executive council would issue an official statement.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, ASP Eno Ikoedem, also confirmed Babatunde’s release to NAN on Thursday, adding that the doctor had been reunited with his family.