Edo security corps arrest suspect over alleged kidnap of four-year-old

The Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) has arrested a 21-year-old man, ThankGod Destiny, for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy at the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, Edo State.

The Deputy Corps Commander, Operations, of the ESSC, Richard Balogun, disclosed this to journalists in Benin yesterday, saying the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Balogun said the incident occurred on January 4, 2026, adding that the arrest followed an alarm raised by a commercial bus driver and a female passenger.

He said: “On January 4, 2026, a woman went out with her son at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City. A few minutes later, the son disappeared from her sight. This suspect, identified as ThankGod Destiny, allegedly kidnapped the four-year-old boy.

“The little boy was hurriedly taken into a commercial bus going towards King’s Square in Benin City.

“The driver of the bus, who noticed a clear difference in resemblance between the little boy and the man, questioned where he was heading with the child.

“He claimed that the boy was ill and that he was taking him to the hospital. Later, a female passenger also asked about his destination with the boy, and he replied that he was going to buy shoes for him.

“The conflicting explanations prompted the driver and the woman to raise the alarm. This attracted men of the Edo State Security Corps who were on patrol. The suspect was immediately arrested and the kidnapped boy rescued unhurt.”

Balogun said the child had since been reunited with his family and assured that the Corps would continue to intensify efforts to rid the state of criminal activities.