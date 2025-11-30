Egbe-Idimu Council boss empowers skills acquisition graduates

To reduce poverty and improve living standards of Nigerians, Chairman of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Idris Balogun, has empowered skills acquisition graduates with tools, such as gas cylinders, sewing machines, clippers and dryers, among others.

Balogun, who spoke while commemorating his 100 days in office, themed, “Renewed Hope Agenda in Motion,” also gave N100,000 cash each to five hundred beneficiaries.

He said he had delivered dividends of democracy to residents in areas of education and youth development, infrastructure and environment, governance and public service delivery, as well as social welfare and community support.

“One hundred days ago, you entrusted me with your mandate. Together, we began a journey anchored in service, accountability and genuine progress. A journey aligned with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu. Our mission is to bring visible, people-centred development to every corner of Egbe-Idimu LCDA and to prove that governance can be both compassionate and effective.

“In the area of education, we distributed 10,000 exercise books, 10,000 school bags, 3,000 school uniforms,” he said.

He also commissioned new roads, including PHIDEL College Street, Prince Tunde Balogun/Abeokuta Street; Market /Jemi Alade Street and Olisa Street.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who was represented by Nureni Akinsanya, commended the initiatives of Balogun.

Also, Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Council, Olusesan Olowa, described Balogun’s first 100 days in office as excellent and spectacular.