Eight perish in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

Eight people have been confirmed dead in a fatal crash involving an 18-seater Mazda bus marked APP 943 XP and a Volvo truck at NASFAT turn along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Guardian gathered that 21 occupants of the passenger bus were involved in the accident, which occurred at about 3:00 p.m.

According to an eyewitness, the empty, bottle-laden yellow truck with registration number AKM 547 YQ, in an attempt to make a U-turn towards the Ibadan axis, was rammed into by the 18-passenger bus travelling at excessive speed.

The deceased passengers include four males, two females and two toddlers, while 11 injured passengers include five males, four females and two toddlers, with two males unharmed.

The TRACE commander for Mowe/Ibafo Division, A.S. Adedeji, reported that responders arrived at the accident scene at about 3:15 p.m. and rescued the injured victims to various hospitals, including four to the State Hospital Abeokuta and seven to FAMOBIS Hospital.

He noted that both the truck and bus were taken to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) police station at Redeemed City.

Initially, traffic had been cleared with the efforts of TRACE, Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to him, both lanes are now enjoying a free flow of traffic after the evacuation.