Eight Yoruba Republic agitators arrested in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested eight persons for alleged breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and serious assault on police officers on Christmas Day.

The suspects, under the aegis of the Democratic Republic of Yoruba, were arrested for causing disturbance at Temidire Junction and Under-Bridge in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

The suspects are Adewale Sosanya, ‘M’, aged 48; Opeyemi Oladotun, ‘M’, aged 31; Zara Gabriel, ‘F’, aged 22; Ajoke Gabriel, ‘F’, aged 19; Adewale Adebomojo, ‘F’, aged 48; Yusuf Tanimowo, ‘M’, aged 40; Olurotimi Ademola, ‘M’, aged 52; and Toyin Gabriel, ‘F’, aged 40.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

Babaseyi said that upon receiving the information, the police immediately mobilised, moved to the scene and dispersed the group of agitators.

He said, “The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight (8) suspects for breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and serious assault on police officers following a disturbance caused by the group in parts of Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

“On 25th December 2025, Christmas Day, at Temidire Junction and Under-Bridge, Sango-Ota, a group agitating under the aegis of ‘Democratic Republic of the Yoruba’ unlawfully barricaded roads, set bonfires, disrupted the free flow of traffic, and attacked police officers deployed to maintain law and order,” he added.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Dyna vehicle used to convey the suspects, two broadcast speakers, a carton containing flags, shirts bearing inscriptions of their agitation, and banners displaying their messages and manifesto.

The Police PRO added that the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

The CP warned that the command will not tolerate any act capable of breaching public peace, emphasising that any assault on police officers will be met with decisive action.

He urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities promptly through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (General Complaints Line – Toll Free): 0800 000 9111; Emergency Numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.