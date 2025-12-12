Ekiti community accuses govt of alleged plot to impose monarch

…Government dismisses allegations as baseless

Tension is brewing in Ijesa-Isu Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, over an alleged plot to impose the monarch of the community against the wishes of the town.

Residents of the community alleged that the traditional procedures for choosing a new monarch were being influenced by the government in cahoots with some politicians in the town, a development they said threatens the peace, unity, and cultural integrity of the town.

The community members accused Governor Biodun Oyebanji, a former deputy governor, and some notable politicians from the town of “attempting to influence the succession process for political advantage.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, Elder Omoyele Ajobiewe claimed the perceived political interference has heightened tensions and created fear among residents.

According to him, some chiefs and kingmakers have allegedly come under pressure to endorse a particular candidate believed to have the backing of some political figures.

“The very perception of interference alone is causing division, fear, and anxiety in our community. The revered Obanla stool has always been filled strictly through established customs and lineage rules without political influence. Any deviation threatens our unity and our heritage.”

He warned that imposing a candidate could set a dangerous precedent for traditional institutions across Ekiti, undermine public confidence in both government and traditional systems, and lead to long-term communal crises.

The community elder argued that the kingship institution, being sacred and apolitical, must remain completely insulated from the fabric of partisan politics in order to prevent instability and preserve cultural values.

Calling for urgent intervention, Elder Ajobiewe appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, traditional councils, civil society organisations, and custodians of justice to ensure that the kingmakers are allowed to perform their duties freely and without fear.

He also urged the government at all levels to investigate the concerns raised, as well as reaffirm that due traditional process remains the sole legitimate means of selecting a new Obanla.

“We make this appeal not out of hostility, but out of genuine fear that our peace may be disrupted. The Obanla stool is not a mere title; it represents our history, identity, and unity.

“We appeal for protection of our heritage so that peace and dignity can continue to reign in Ijesa-Isu Ekiti.”

In his reaction on behalf of the government, the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, dismissed the allegations of political interference as baseless and completely at variance with Governor Oyebanji’s respect for traditional institutions.

Olatunbosun said that the administration remains committed to non-interference in chieftaincy matters, insisting that the governor has no preferred candidate and would not, under any circumstance, impose anyone on the community.