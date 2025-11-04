Ekiti govt denies constructing new N1.8b governor’s lodge in Abuja

• 2026: Ignore blackmailers, Fayose tells gov

The Ekiti State Government has denied that it was constructing a new governor’s lodge for the governor, Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Monisade Afuye, for N1.8 billion.

It would be recalled that a report by an online media had alleged that the state government has released and spent N470 million on the construction of a new Governor and Deputy Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, purportedly valued at N1.8 billion.

However, a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Value Orientation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, stated that the said report is false, misleading, and mischievously crafted to misinform the public.

The statement read in part: “Contrary to claims in the publication, the budgetary provision relates not to the construction of a new building, but to the completion of the existing Abuja Governor’s Lodge, an ongoing project inherited from the immediate past administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“The project, which was awarded before Governor Biodun Oyebanji assumed office, could not be completed earlier due to inadequate budgetary allocations in previous years.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>RE: SAHARA REPORTERS’ MISLEADING PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW ABUJA GOVERNOR’S LODGE<br><br>The attention of the Ekiti State Government has been drawn to a report by <a href=”https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@SaharaReporters</a> Reporters alleging that the State Government has released and spent the sum of N470… <a href=”https://t.co/nzrwcgQCeQ”>pic.twitter.com/nzrwcgQCeQ</a></p>— Ekiti State Ministry Of Information (@MinofinfoEKSG) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MinofinfoEKSG/status/1985308263060062575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 3, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Meanwhile, a former governor of the state, Dr Ayodele Fayose, had on Monday told Oyebanji to ignore social media rants and cheap blackmail by those he branded “blackmailers and players of morbid politics” attacking his government on social media platforms.

He spoke in Igbara-Odo-Ekiti during the commissioning of the 14-kilometre Igbara-Odo-Ikogosi Road as part of activities to mark the third anniversary of Biodun Oyebanji’s government.