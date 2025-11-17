Electricity workers threatens shutdown over staff brutality

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has threatened a nationwide shutdown following an alleged attack on staff of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Imo State.

In a statement issued by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, the union said the action became necessary after workers on duty at the Egbu 132/33kV Transmission Substation were allegedly beaten, held hostage at gunpoint, and some abducted by armed police officers said to be acting on the orders of the state government.

According to the union, the police officers forcefully entered the control rooms, vandalised equipment and disrupted operations. Workers were reportedly held at gunpoint, assaulted, and taken to an undisclosed location.

The union said it has already directed its members to halt power supply operations in Imo State until further notice.

It further warned that it would withdraw services nationwide unless authorities took immediate action to guarantee the safety and protection of electricity workers across the country.

The statement read:

“NUEE expresses deep shock and outrage over the level of gangsterism and unprofessional conduct displayed today by police officers acting on behalf of Imo State government.

“These officers forcibly invaded and vandalised the control rooms at Egbu 132/33KV Transmission Substation in an attempt to compel operators to grant an illegal outage.

“During the invasion, the officers allegedly disconnected power at gunpoint and held all staff on duty hostage, forcing them to open breakers under duress.

“They further unleashed violence on our members, beating, molesting and assaulting every staff member in sight. Personal belongings, including phones, laptops, and vehicles, were destroyed, while CCTV cameras were also vandalised.

“The police officers executed this brutal and barbaric assault on innocent workers and abducted them to an undisclosed location.

“NUEE strongly condemns this reprehensible act and demands the immediate release of our abducted members. We also call for a formal undertaking from TCN management, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of our members.

“Additionally, we demand the immediate replacement of all staff property damaged or taken away, and insist that all assaulted workers be provided with full medical attention.

“Consequently, NUEE directs all members to stay away from the office until further notice, as we cannot continue to work under conditions of brutality, intimidation, and threats to life. Work can only resume when the safety of staff and property is fully guaranteed.

“Failure to address these issues promptly will leave the union with no alternative but to withdraw our services nationwide until adequate safety and protection are secured at all workplaces.”