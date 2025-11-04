Enugu constitutes committee for NAFEST

The Enugu State Government has formally constituted a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the hosting of the 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), scheduled to take place in Enugu from November 22 to 29, 2025.

The governor, who inaugurated the committee on Monday, charged its members to ensure the delivery of a world-class, top-notch, and memorable cultural festival that would highlight the state’s rich cultural heritage, artistic excellence, and unique tourism attractions.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the governor emphasised the need for meticulous planning, proper coordination, and speedy delivery of all preparatory activities. He urged the committee to ensure Enugu presents a befitting image worthy of its reputation as a peaceful, vibrant, and culturally rich state.

According to the terms of reference he read out, the committee is mandated to plan, organise, and implement all activities leading to and during the hosting of NAFEST 2025 in line with the theme and objectives of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

The LOC, he stressed, is expected to coordinate all sub-committees and stakeholders involved in the festival, handle logistics, publicity, hospitality, and security, as well as showcase Enugu’s cultural and tourism assets to both national and international audiences.

He added that it would also liaise with NCAC and other national bodies to ensure seamless collaboration and efficient delivery.

Other key responsibilities of the LOC include developing a comprehensive work plan and timeline for the event, overseeing venue preparation, accommodation, transportation, and welfare arrangements, as well as managing sponsorships, media relations, and branding.

The committee is also expected to ensure the safety and security of participants and visitors throughout the festival period.

The LOC, which will function under the supervision of the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Ugochi Madueke, is composed of representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Information, the NCAC Enugu Office, the Enugu State Tourism Board, the Enugu State Council for Arts and Culture, the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), other relevant government agencies, private sector representatives, and cultural stakeholders.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Barr. Madueke expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence reposed in the members, assuring that the committee would deliver excellent results and create an unforgettable experience for all participants and visitors.

Madueke noted that the 2025 NAFEST in Enugu would not only strengthen national unity through culture but also project Enugu as a leading destination for arts, culture, and tourism in Nigeria.

Members of the committee include the Commissioner for Culture,Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Ugochi Madueke; Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo; Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, Chairman, Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Mgbodile; SSA to the Governor on Media, Hon. Dan Nwomeh; SSA to the Governor on External Relations, Hon. Uche Anichukwu; General Manager, Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency, Hon. Francis Aninwike; Director of Culture and Cultural Dialogue, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Dr. Ozo Ferdinand Anikwe; SA to the Governor on Research and Publication, Barr. Joshua Ejeh; and former Executive Secretary, Enugu State Council for Arts and Culture/Cultural Ambassador, National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Chief Izueke Eddie Okolo.

Others are SSA to the Governor on Revenue, Hon. Adenike Okebu; SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters, Hon. Juliet Okonkwo; SA to the Governor on Revenue Mobilization, Hon. Sandra George; representative of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Dr. Pamela Agu; representative of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Dr Chioma Emeafor; Vice President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, South East Chapter, Mr. Wilson Uche Ugwu; Curator, National Museum of Unity, Enugu, Aloysius Duru; Curator, National Gallery of Arts, Enugu, Patricia Nkwocha; Chief Heritage Officer, National Museum of Unity, Enugu, Dr Ijeoma Onyejekwe; Executive Director, Centre for Memories, Iheanyi Igboko; HOD Creative Arts, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Charles Eze; and HOD Performing Arts, Enugu State Council for Arts and Culture, Florence Igboneku, among others.

The Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Council for Arts and Culture, Hon. Laurence Ani will serve as the Secretary of the committee.