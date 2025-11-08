EPC Dynamic ’80 set marks 45th anniversary of leaving school

Activities to mark the Ekiti Parapo College (EPC) Ido-Ekiti, 1975-1980 Set’s 45th anniversary of leaving school hold from Thursday, November 13, 2025 to Saturday, November 15, 2025.

A statement by its President, Mr Oluseyi Ajibade Adegbola, and Planning Committee Chairman, Dr Olukayode Abiodun Abe, said the celebration would provide an opportunity to give back to the school that moulded them.

One of the projects donated by the set to the school is an industrial borehole.It also renovated a block of classrooms.

Highlights of the three-day anniversary include book launch, awards and recognitions, honouring of outstanding teachers, gala night and thanksgiving service.